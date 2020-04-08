Public to display eggs as part of town-wide event

The staff at New Milford Parks & Recreation is thinking outside the box.

Restrictions such at stay-at-home measures and social distancing are in place to avoid the further spread of the coronavirus, making it impossible for large gatherings.

With that in mind, the department’s annual Easter egg hunt will not be held.

But families are invited to participate in an alternative event, “The Ultimate Town-Wide Egg Hunt,” open to all residents and businesses.

“We are trying to provide a safe event to enjoy,” said Laura Murphy, the department’s director of events and programs.

Residents and businesses are invited to make a large, decorated egg to be showcased on their lawn or outside their business.

The public is then invited to drive around town to view the eggs.

“Our goal is to get as many participants as possible so people can enjoy them while driving around,” Murphy said.

Jessica Silva registered online and is working on the project with her two daughters, Maliyah, 4, and Marianna, 11.

“I love that (Parks & Rec) is doing this because Maliyah kept asking me why there’s no egg hunt and didn’t know how to explain it,” Silva said.

“Then I explained this,” she said. “I think it’ll be more fun and we can get up on Easter morning and go drive around to look for eggs.”

Maliyah decided to cut up construction paper to look like confetti to be pasted onto a wooden shaped egg, decoupage style.

“I really feel for the families at home with really no outlet,” said resident Pam Budrow of why she registered for the event.

“It’s a great idea, a safe event and gets everyone in the community to make an egg,” Budrow related.

She described the excitement of driving around to view the eggs as similar to the joy of driving around at holiday time to view lights.

Those interested in participating in the town-wide egg hunt are encouraged to register online at newmilfordrec.com by April 10.

The hope is to make this an annual event.

Thinking ahead, Murphy even reached out to the Guinness Book of World Records to see if the event could be included.

It’s too short notice to coordinate it for this year, but Murphy said she hopes interest will be piqued and participation will be high for next year, allowing the town to aim for a record.

“We’ve gotten great feedback, which is awesome,” Murphy said of event participation as of last week.

The idea for the town-wide event was sparked by calls from residents asking if any kind of hunt would take place this year. After hearing about what other towns are doing, Murphy came up with this idea.

Eggs can be made from any material but must measure 2 feet by 1 foot.

The public is encouraged to drive around April 11 to view eggs.

Murphy added she hopes participants leave eggs up for a few extra days to allow as many people as possible to see the creativity.

