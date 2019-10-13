Pumpkin Run planned in Kent

The Kent Chamber of Commerce has announced the 43rd annual Kent Pumpkin Run set for Oct. 27.

In addition to the race, food, prizes, a costume contest, music and more will be offered

The first 500 registered runners will receive a commemorative performance shirt.

Festivities will begin with a kids’ fun run at 11:15 a.m., followed by the 5-mile run/walk.

Both races will begin and end on the Kent Green in front of the Kent Town Hall.

Up to 900 participants are expected.

Last year 200 kids age 12 and under participated, running either one mile or half-mile courses.

Runners wearing costumes will have a double chance to win - once as a runner and once for a clever costume.

Judges will review costumes and determine the winners, with the top five most creative costumes to be recognized.

Designer mugs will be awarded to the top three finishers in all age divisions. The top three finishers overall, male and female, will win prize money.

The cost to register for the Pumpkin Run is $25 before Oct. 18 and $30 after.

For more information and registration, visit www.kentpumpkinrun.com.