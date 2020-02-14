Puppetry festival to continue

Two more programs will be offered as part of the 14th annual puppetry festival at Washington Montessori School in Washington in the coming days.

Performances will be held Feb. 15 and 22 at 10:30 a.m. at the 240 Litchfield Turnpike Road (Route 202) school.

Each show is about an hour long and includes a meet-and-greet session with the puppets and performers.

After each performance, children and their parents are invited to play in the WMS gymnasium.

The Feb. 15 performance will feature “A Woodland Cinderella” by award-winning puppeteer Deborah Costine

In a new version of the classic story, Cinderella is a fairy who lives with her stepmother and stepsister in an enormous old tree in the forest.

The king of all woodland fairies wants his son to marry a fairy princess, but none can be found, so the king hosts a great ball and commands that every single fairy maiden in the land must attend.

The final show of the season will be held Feb. 22 when Charlotte Dore of Rosalita’s Puppets presents an original show, “Mary Puppets.”

The show is a modern take on the adventures of Mary, a British nanny with a carpet bag full of tricks, and her chimney-sweep friend named Burt.

Tickets can be purchased at the door for $8 or at www.washingtonmontessori.org/puppetshows . Children under 2 will be admitted for free.