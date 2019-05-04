Search 
Sat May 4 2019

Saturday, May 4 News
‘Quartet’

  TheatreWorks New Milford is presenting its production of Ronald Harwood's comedy "Quartet" Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through May 18, as well as May 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel will be admitted for $20. The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Building at 50 East St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-863 or visit www.theatreworks.us. Above, Jody Bayer as Cissy and Ron Malyszka as Wilf rehearse a scene from the production.

TheatreWorks New Milford is presenting its production of Ronald Harwood’s comedy “Quartet” Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. through May 18, as well as May 12 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating. Students and military personnel will be admitted for $20. The theater is located at 5 Brookside Ave., but parking is behind the Catherine E. Lillis Building at 50 East St. For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-863 or visit www.theatreworks.us. Above, Jody Bayer as Cissy and Ron Malyszka as Wilf rehearse a scene from the production.

