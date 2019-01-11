Quintet to perform at Makery

Makery Coworking in New Milford has announced it will present a monthly house concert this year, with the next performance Jan. 12 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The Doug White Quintet, a local jazz group, will perform at the Bank Street center.

The group’s latest release, “Forever,” was recorded and produced at Roxbury Station recording studio in Roxbury.

“We designed these ‘Performery’ events to invite the community to spend more time dowtown on the Village Green,” said Tony Vengrove, Makery Coworking founder.

“We want to folks to enjoy a late afternoon concert and stay downtown afterwards for dinner,” he said.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased on Makery Coworking’s website or at the door.