REACH students invited to ASAP! events

ASAP! in Washington, which serves northwest Connecticut, has announced its upcoming offerings.

In-school programs, including Hand Drumming & Percussion, Clay Play, Mindfulness Yoga, Creative Movement, Cooking with Your Senses and Adventures in Art for REACH preschool are available at Washington Primary School.

ASAP!’s mission is to provide hands on learning through the arts.

Children ages 2 to 5 are invited to: experience rhythm with renowned percussionist John Marshall, create clay animals with Kaitlin Clark, move with famed dance company Pilobolus, and expand their pallet making healthful foods with Alissa Monteleone.

ASAP! is a social profit arts organization that reaches 9,000-plus children and adults a year throughout Connecticut.

For more information, visit www.asapct.org.