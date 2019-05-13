Raffle tickets for Roadster for sale

The Kent Memorial Library is selling raffle tickets for a 2000 Porsche Boxster Roadster.

The arena red convertible has low mileage, and includes six speed tiptronic automatic transmission with manual shifters, fuel injection, 2.7 liter and a six cylinder engine.

Tickets are $20. Tickets are available at the library or by sending a check, with a self-addressed stamped envelope, addressed to Kent Memorial Library Car Raffle, P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757. The raffle stubs will be mailed back to entrants.

Entrants must include a phone number where they can be reached on Oct. 27 should they win.

The drawing will be held at the 43rd annual Kent Pumpkin Run Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Ticket holders need not be present.