Raffle tickets for Roadster for sale

The Kent Memorial Library is selling raffle tickets for a 2000 Porsche Boxster Roadster.

The arena-red convertible has very low mileage, and includes six speed tiptronic automatic transmission with manual shifters, fuel injection, 2.7 liter and a six cylinder engine.

“The car raffle is back by popular demand and this year’s car is fun and fabulous,” said Michaela Lawrence, a board member of the Kent Library Association and one of the “car guys” team that organizes each year’s raffle.

Tickets are $20.

The drawing will be held at the 43rd annual Kent Pumpkin Run Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. Ticket holders need not be present to win.

Raffle tickets are available at the library or by sending the library a check with a self-addressed stamped envelope addressed to Kent Memorial Library Car Raffle, P.O. Box 127, Kent, CT 06757. The raffle stubs will be mailed back to raffle entrants.

Entrants must include a phone number where they can be reached on Oct. 27 should they win.