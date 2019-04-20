Rebuilding Together Litchfield County in New Milford was recently presented a check to help the organization as it plans to repair 10 houses in Litchfield County April 27. Above, Ceia Webb, left, executive director of Rebuilding Together Litchfield County, accepts the check from Litchfield realtor Steve Schappert and Mike Bogues, chairman of the Litchfield County Rebuilding group, right. Rebuilding Together has helped with important home repairs that contribute to warmth and safety for senior citizens, serving 241 applicants and 387 persons over the past 15 years. For more information about the group, email info@rebuildingtogetherlitchfield.org or call 860-350-2290.