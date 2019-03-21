Reception for Hierro art slated

Sherman Library is presenting an exhibit of paintings, “Of the Sea,” by the mother and daughter duo of Sylvia Hierro and Dalia Hierro, through April 24. An opening reception will be held March 22 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the 1 Sherman Center library.

Sylvia Hierro’s paintings range from the traditional plein air landscapes to vibrant collages that re filled with color, movement and feelings. Dalia Hierro’s paintings are filled with a depth of emotion, from her studies, to her organic abstractions to the World Trade Center series.

The 1 Sherman Center library is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the library at 860-354-2455.