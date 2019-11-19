Reception, talk to open Larkin exhibit

Sherman Library will exhibit “Wild Sherman,” a show of photographs by Dennis Larkin, Nov. 21 through Jan. 8 and include an artist talk and reception Nov. 22 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

The photographs to be featured in the show were taken in Sherman.

During a lifetime spent as an outdoorsman and conservationist, Larkin’s curiosity about the wild creatures he frequently encountered led him to become a wildlife photographer.

“My photos and my own observations of the behavior of various birds, butterflies and other animals continue to increase my understanding of how they interact with each other and with humans,” said Larkin. “Throughout the 50-plus years I have been a photographer I have strived to capture moments that best show the beauty and personality of each species.”

The longtime Sherman resident is a Connecticut native, having grown up and gone to school in Fairfield.

He spent many years as a sale executive for several manufacturing companies before retiring to Sherman.

Larkin has lived in Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan and Colorado and has traveled extensively throughout the western United States.

He and his wife, Marge Josephson, have one son who lives in Colorado.

For more information, call the Sherman Center library at 860-354-2455.