Thu Nov 21 2019

Thursday, November 21 News
News

Reception to open ‘Circle of Influence’

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, “Circle of Influence,” featuring works by 20 students of local artist and teacher Ira Barkoff, with a reception Nov. 23 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The show will run through Jan. 4 at the South Street library.

Although students are the painters represented in this show, the paintings are “not student works,” according to Barkoff.

He views his students as artists who “happen to paint together” and his goal is to help them “become authentic painters who express their own spirit.”

Some of the artists represented in the show have been Barkoff’s students for many years; others are newcomers.

While his students’ art has been shown at several venues, including the Mattatuck Museum, Barkoff’s paintings have been exhibited at numerous well-known galleries throughout the Northeast.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.

