Reception to open Orzano exhibit

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an exhibit of work by Sharon artist Randy Orzano with a reception, featuring Smithy fare and live music by jazz guitarist Bentley Lewis, Nov. 2 from 5 to 7 p.m.

The show, which will run through Dec. 29, will feature Orzano’s collaborative work with bees and their beehives.

The exhibit, “Rachel,” is a tribute to the late naturalist Rachel Carson, who wrote, “One way to open your eyes is to ask yourself what if I had never seen this before? What if I knew I would never see it again?”

Orzano’s body of work involves an organic process, as the artist places paper and canvas inside his bee hives.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003 or visit www.thesmithystore.com.