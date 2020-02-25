Search 
Wednesday, February 26
Reception to open ‘Pond’s Edge’ exhibit

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open an exhibit, “Pond’s Edge,” featuring works by John Thompson, with a reception Feb. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m.

Printmaker and painter John Thompson will present his landscapes, woodcuts on antique Chinese paper through April 11.

“Pond’s Edge” reflects the artist’s focus on “casual and intimate” moments in the natural world.

With the increasing awareness of climate change, he sees his art bringing attention to what is being lost and what he imagines might be part of the future.

Numerous national and international institutions, including Mass General Hospital in Boston and Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York City, have included Thompson’s work in their permanent collections.

He has had solo shows and participated in group shows around the world: New England, New York and the Far East, among other places.

For more information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.

