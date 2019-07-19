Reception to open Smithy show

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open a two-person show, “Scenes from Northwest Connecticut Farms,” with a reception July 27 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The reception will feature refreshments, samples of Spring Hill wine and live music by Bentley Lewis.

The show, which will run through Sept. 8, will feature works by photographer Glenn Hilliard and illustrator Dan Hamilton.

Hamilton’s work was created especially for the show.

Hilliard is a freelance photographer living and working throughout Litchfield County and beyond.

His images include an array of local wildlife and landscapes. He is also known for his extraordinary food photography and does work for Edible Nutmeg Magazine. He is also the co-owner of Bees Knees Ice Pops.

Hamilton was born and raised in Litchfield County. His award-winning art has been seen in places as varied as the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. and beer shelves across Connecticut, with many galleries and publications in between.

He is a full-time professional illustrator and a part-time musician living and working in the New Haven area.

Known on the Connecticut farm scene for his labels for noted farmhouse brewers, Kent Falls Brewing Company, and other work for Camps Road Farm, Earth's Palate Farm, Averill Farms and Happy Acres Farms, Hamilton spends much of his professional time drawing, painting and thinking about farms.

Hamilton has also illustrated several books on farming techniques.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003 or visit www.thesmithystore.com.