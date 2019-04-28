Recent graduate Antonio Bracetty serves up a variety of hors d’oeuvres to guests during the culinary showcase. Recent graduate Antonio Bracetty serves up a variety of hors d’oeuvres to guests during the culinary showcase. Photo: Courtesy Of Community Culinary School Of Northwestern Connecticut Photo: Courtesy Of Community Culinary School Of Northwestern Connecticut Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close ‘Recipe for Success’ 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

It was a night of celebration. The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT in New Milford recently held its culinary showcase, “Recipe for Success,” at the 19 Main venue on the Village Green. The event is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit school, which provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults from the greater New Milford area. The event featured hors d’oeuvres prepared by students under the direction of Chef Instructor Chef Blythe Roberts and an open bar, as well as silent and live auctions.