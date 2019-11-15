Recital slated at Gunn Library

Gunn Memrorial Library in Washington will present “An Afternoon with Mozart and Beethoven” with the Parnassus String Quartet of Yale School of Music Nov. 24 at 2 p.m.

Clarinetist and Waterbury Symphony Orchestra Cultural Ambassador Dr. Vincent de Luise will participate in the program at the Wykeham Road library.

The recital will begin with Beethoven’s String Quartet no. 11 in f minor, Op. 95 “Serioso” performed by the Parnassus Quartet, comprised of Beatrice Hsieh, first violin; Michael Ferri, second violin; Alex McLaughlin, viola; and Bobae Lee, cello.

The quartet will be then joined by Vincent de Luise for a performance of Wolfgang Amade’ Mozart’s sublime Quintet for Clarinet and String Quartet in A Major, KV581 “Stadler.”

The concert is sponsored by de Luise.

The program is free, but registration is requested by calling 860-868-7586.