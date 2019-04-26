Search 
Fri Apr 26 2019

Home  

News  

Sports

Leisure  

CT Househunter

Events

Real Estate

Obituaries

Opinion

Family

Comics

Contact Us

Jobs

Cars

Privacy Notice

Terms of Use

High:
Low:
Wind:
Chance of precipitation:

Forecast

close
Friday, April 26 News
News

‘Red Dragonfly’

on
  • Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.” Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library / Copyright 2013

    Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.”

    less

    Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.”

less

Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library

Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.”

loading