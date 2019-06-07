‘Reflections of Cuba’ set in Washington

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a talk, “Reflections of Life after the Cuban Revolution,” with Washington icon Abdo Ballester June 11 at 6:30 p.m.

The Cuban Revolution was an armed uprising in Cuba that overthrew the government of Fulgencio Batista on Jan. 1, 1959.

The revolution’s leader, Fidel Castro, went on to rule Cuba from 1959 to 2008.

Ballester, a Cuban native, will share his firsthand insights and personal experiences of what life was like before, during the diaspora and after.

As a special treat, Abdo, also known as The Mojito King, will serve up his signature Mojitos and kick off the program with a vignette of salsa to traditional Cuban music from Buena Vista Social Club.

Ballester is a trustee of the Washington Art Association and the originator of the Summer Solstice event held annually.

He is also a representative to the United Nations for the Foundation for the establishment of an International Criminal Court and a member of the Board of Trustees of the Cuban Artist Fund in New York City.

He is the retail manager for The Mayflower Inn and Spa in Washington.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.