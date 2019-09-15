Registration open for Kent Quiz Night

Kent Memorial Library will hold Kent Quiz Night Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at Kent firehouse on Maple Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m.

The evening’s format is as follows: teams of four are formed of adults 18 years of age and above before the event.

The quizmaster, Sarah Marshall, will ask prewritten questions and mark points as each team answers.

Steve Pener will serve as the emcee.

“It is a fun night that so many in town look forward to year after year,” Marshall said. “It’s competitive but also just a good time.

“When the doors open at 6 p.m., the firehouse resembles an indoor tailgate party. Instead of a tailgate, the library provides tables and most teams bring tablecloths and dinner.”

The highest-scoring team will win a $200 prize. Chances for a wine basket are $10 and will be sold throughout the night.

Attendees are invited to bring refreshments.

The cost to register a team is $50 for a team of four, or $60 at the door.

Each team, which must have a name, is asked to bring a bottle of wine to put in the basket for a final wine basket prize.

For more information and sign up, call the Main Street library at 860-927-3761 or visit www.kentmemoriallibrary.org.