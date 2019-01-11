Registration open for divorce support

New Beginnings of Northwest CT is accepting registration for its next divorce support group, which will begin Jan. 15 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in Washington.

The program will run for 10 weeks, meeting in the parish house of the First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road.

The group is designed for people who are separated or currently in the process of divorce.

It is also intended for those who are beyond the initial crisis of divorce but may still be struggling with unresolved issues relative to the loss of their intimate relationship.

It is a closed group after the second week because of the type of personal sharing that takes place and the need for members to feel safe in their vulnerability so that healing may occur.

Each support group is led by experienced lay facilitators.

Pre-registration is required by calling the church at 860-868-0569 or Barb at 203-266-4706.