Registration, summer camp on tap at Studio D

Studio D in New Milford has announced it will accept registration at upcoming open houses for the 2019-20 dance season and offer weeklong summer camps.

Open houses and registration days will be held June 25 from 4 to 6 p.m., July 17 from 5 to 7 p.m., July 27 from 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m., Aug. 26 from 3 to 5 p.m. and Sept. 6 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The new season will start Sept. 16.

Dancers will be placed in classes according to both age and skill level. Appointments with the director are available by request.

Summer camps for dancers ages 3 to 18 will begin June 24 and run through the end of July.

Young dancers can participate in Fairy Tale Camp, Budding Ballerinas, Ninja Hip Hop and Feelin’ Jazzy.

More experienced dancers may enroll in camps that combine styles such as Broadway Bound or The Greatest Showman, intensive programs including Contemporary and Jazz Intensive or an introduction to Studio D’s Dance Company with the D-Tour Dance Intensive.

The 27 Main St. dance studio offers summer workshops in hip hop, ballet, jazz, modern, contemporary, tap and acrobatics.

For more information, call the studio at 860-350-2900 or email studiodllc@aol.com.