Fri Sep 20 2019

Friday, September 20 News
News

Remembering

  Bill Webster of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 places a flower at the base of New Milford's 9/11 memorial during Wednesday's commemoration ceremonies. Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

    Bill Webster of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 places a flower at the base of New Milford’s 9/11 memorial during Wednesday’s commemoration ceremonies.

    Bill Webster of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 places a flower at the base of New Milford’s 9/11 memorial during Wednesday’s commemoration ceremonies.

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Bill Webster of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 places a flower at the base of New Milford’s 9/11 memorial during Wednesday’s commemoration ceremonies.

Bill Webster of Water Witch Hose Co. #2 places a flower at the base of New Milford’s 9/11 memorial during Wednesday’s commemoration ceremonies.

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

New Milford recognized the 18th anniversary of 9/11 with a morning ceremony at the town’s 9/11 memorial in Patriots Way. The event, coordinated by the town’s 9/11 Committee, included a prayer, the tolling of Water Witch Hose Co. No. 2’s apparatus bell at 8:46 a.m., the presentation of the flag by first responders, remarks by Mayor Pete Bass, state Rep. Bill Buckbee, R-67, and Richard Smith, R-108, and state Sen. Craig Miner, R-30, and music by St. Francis Xavier Church Choir and Patrick Maguire on bagpipes. In addition to police, fire and ambulance members, the New Milford Police Guard and members of the Community Emergency Response Team were present. At the conclusion of the ceremony, first responders placed flowers at the base of the memorial. For more photographers, visit www.newmilfordspectrum.com.

