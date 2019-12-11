Search 
Wed Dec 11 2019

Wednesday, December 11 News
Remembering

The New Milford Veterans Committee held its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7. The ceremony, attended by veterans, residents and dignitaries, was held at the VFW Hall on Avery Road and was followed by a brief wreath ceremony at Veterans Memorial Bridge. Above, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto tosses the wreath into the Housatonic River in memory of those who lost their life at Pearl Harbor.

The New Milford Veterans Committee held its annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day ceremony Dec. 7. The ceremony, attended by veterans, residents and dignitaries, was held at the VFW Hall on Avery Road and was followed by a brief wreath ceremony at Veterans Memorial Bridge. Above, New Milford Police Chief Spencer Cerruto tosses the wreath into the Housatonic River in memory of those who lost their life at Pearl Harbor.

