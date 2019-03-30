Rempfer to lead book discussions

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykhem Road will present a book discussion with Christopher Rempfer April 4 at 6:30 p.m. and April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

Rempfer, an English professor, will discuss the National Best Seller “Warlight,” a novel that tells a dramatic story set in the decade after World War II through the lives of a small group of unexpected characters and two teenagers whose lives are indelibly shaped by their unwitting involvement, April 4.

“Witch Elm” is one of the New York Times Notable Books of 2018. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk prior to the April 25 talk.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.