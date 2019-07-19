Charlie Casale Charlie Casale Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Residents reflect on human’s first steps on moon 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

“I was 2. (Growing up), I can remember being fascinated by that topic and seeing all the excitement about what was next and the fact we had a new frontier. In elementary school, we talked about putting a station on the moon. For a young child, it prompted adventure. My parents had a subscription to Life Magazine. I can still picture the cover photo.”

—Vincent D. LaFontan

“I got my 6-month-old, Patrick, out of bed at the time. I said to my husband, ‘Let’s get him up so he can see it.’ Patrick was too little to watch it — to process it — but I got goosebumps. I remember sitting up in the living room. It was so exciting. ... I was out of Polaroid film so I couldn’t take a picture of Patrick watching it all happen.”

—Cathy Reynolds

“I was in the Army, at Fort Dix, N.J., waiting to go to basic training. I went into the service July 9.”

—Rich Tomascak

“I was in my late 20s and was a project director at a nursing home. All the people there were in their 80s or 90s and I was trying to explain that a man was walking on the moon. Some of the folks there had ridden in horses and buggies and then were watching a man on the moon. We had it on TV. It was surreal. It wasn’t computing for most of them. ... When you’re in your 90s and you’re watching people walk on the moon, there was a look of bewilderment. ‘Is this real, or is this TV and this guy is just in a space suit?’ ”

—Karen Chase

“I was 14. I don’t remember being very excited. I was watching it on the second floor in the TV room. My mom said to watch it.”

—Lucy Pierpont

“I don’t particularly remember that. It was great news and a great accomplishment, but I don’t remember what I was doing.”

—Charlie Chapin

“I was aware of it, but I saw a rebroadcasting of it. I thought it was a wonderful accomplishment. The thing that (got) me was a couple years later was the emergence of and talk that there had been staging. It wasn’t shocking. It was aggravating that someone would come out with that ... an unidentifiable source. In my mind, the greater accomplishment was Apollo 13’s miraculous return after damage.”

—Al Early

“I watched it on TV. I remember being completely blown away, and sitting there watching him come off the lunar module and bounce about. Even though he was tethered, I remember thinking, ‘Is he gonna float away?’ It was so amazing. No one had ever done that. Who knew what was going to happen next?”

