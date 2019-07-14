Search 
Sunday, July 14 News
News

Reunited

on
  Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine Travers Zeitler.

    Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine Travers Zeitler.

    Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine

    Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media
Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine Travers Zeitler.

Classmates who were present included, from left to right, in front, Ray Barton and Philip Peagler, and in back, Dottie (Miller) Gustafson, Gen. Joe went, Barbara (Smith) Went, Irene (Christen) Stuart and Elaine

Photo: Deborah Rose / Hearst Connecticut Media

New Milford High School Class of 1948 held a reunion lunch June 12 at Italia Mia in New Milford.

