Reusable bag program to aid AWS this month

The Animal Welfare Society has been selected as a beneficiary of the Big Y World Class Market and Stop & Shop community bag programs this month.

The Community Bag & Giving Tag Program is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

Animal Welfare Society in New Milford was selected as the May beneficiary by store leadership at the Big Y at 1 Kent Road and Stop & Shop at 180 Danbury Road.

AWS will receive a $1 donation every time the reusable community bag is purchased at these locations this month, unless otherwise directed by the customer through the Giving Tag attached to the bag.

“We are delighted to be chosen for the community bag program for the month of May” said Janet Bloch, president of the Animal Welfare Society in New Milford.

“We sincerely thank Big Y and Stop & Shop for this program and all of the generous donors who participate,” she said. “The donations will help us to continue to rescue and provide loving care for each of our cats and dogs.”

Animal Welfare Society is a non-profit organization founded in 1965. It is a “no kill” facility, providing shelter and matching furry pets and loving adopters for over 50 years.

For more information about AWS, visit www.aws-shelter.org. For more information about the bag program, email stopandshop@bags4mycause.com and bigy@bags4mycause.com.