Revitalized Roxbury meadow to be discussed

The Roxbury Land Trust will present a talk about the Meadow Habitat Project at Gavel Family Farm Preserve March 26 at 7 p.m. at Roxbury Town Hall on Route 67.

Resident Adrian Wagner will detail his experience revitalizing the 6.5-acre meadow habitat at the land trust’s Gavel Family Farm Preserve.

A technical expert, Wagner is using his knowledge and expertise to improve a sustainable meadow for the Roxbury Land Trust.

He assists with invasive plant identification as well as recommends native species to incorporate in the reseeding of the meadow.

He will discuss the benefits for both humans and wildlife of having a meadow and which plants to add to or remove from a meadow.

Wagner works in the field of computer forensic analysis in New York City and has a home in Roxbury.

Celebrating its 50th year, the land trust preserves over 3,700 acres of farmland, woodlands, watercourses, wetlands and open space in Roxbury and neighboring communities.

It maintains 32 preserves with over 30 miles of hiking trails and three active farms, as well as offers a wide range of educational programs.

For more information, visit www.roxburylandtrust.org, email barbara@roxburylandtrust.org or call 860-350-4148.