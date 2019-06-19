Search 
Wed Jun 19 2019

Wednesday, June 19
Rhubarb fest on tap in Sherman

on

The White Silo Farm & Winery in Sherman will hold its 12th annual rhubarb festival June 22-23 from noon to 5 p.m. each day.

Small plates of rhubarb dishes prepared with farm grown rhubarb will be available for $5 per portion.

This year’s menu includes pulled pork sandwiches with rhubarb slaw, strawberry and feta salad with rhubarb dressing, rhubarb ice cream soda, rhubarb pizza, Amaretto pound cake with White Silo rhubarb jam and rhubarb crisp.

Live music with Potters Field will be offered June 22 and with Marty Meter June 23.

loading