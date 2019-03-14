The Housatonic Musical Theatre Society at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Route 7 in Falls Village is staging its production of “Rip Van Winkle: The Musical” March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and March 16 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. less The Housatonic Musical Theatre Society at Housatonic Valley Regional High School on Route 7 in Falls Village is staging its production of “Rip Van Winkle: The Musical” March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and March 16 at ... more Photo: Courtesy Of Housatonic Musical Theatre Society Photo: Courtesy Of Housatonic Musical Theatre Society Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close ‘Rip Van Winkle’ on stage at HVRHS 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

The Housatonic Musical Theatre Society at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is staging its production of “Rip Van Winkle: The Musical” March 15 at 7:30 p.m. and March 16 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Set against the backdrop of Colonial America, the musical shares the untold story of Washington Irving’s legendary farmer who slept for 20 years, from 1770-90.

The production will be performed at the Henry Burgess Auditorium at HVRHS on Route 7.

This original musical was created by Michael Berkeley and Ray Roderick, with music and lyrics by Michael Berkeley.

The producer/assistant director is Lori Belter, with direction/music direction by Michael Berkeley, choreography by Amber Cameron, and drama coaching by Betsy Howie.

This year’s production includes 45 students on and offstage from HVRHS and the Region One elementary schools, accompanied by a live orchestra.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students, children and seniors, and may be purchased online by credit card at www.HMTS.org or by cash/check at the Salisbury General Store & Pharmacy, the Sharon Pharmacy, the Kent Station Pharmacy, from cast members, or at the door.

On March 15, special $5 balcony tickets will be available at the door.