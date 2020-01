The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a concert with RivaJean Jan. 18 at 7 p.m.

The band consists of Frank Brocklehurst on bass, Gary Fiandra on drums, Nick Arne on guitar, Christopher Davis on strings and Marc Wager on sound.

Tickets to the show at the 9 Route 39 South center are $20 for members and $25 for non-members.