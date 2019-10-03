RiverFest planned at Young’s Field

The second annual RiverFest will be held Oct. 5-6 from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Young’s Field on Young’s Field Road in New Milford.

Based on the success of last year’s inaugural event, the RiverFest has expanded into two days and added an Oktoberfest component.

Riverfest will highlight the heart of the community, including downtown New Milford and the riverfront along the Housatonic River.

Together, they are considered as a vibrant hub of commerce, recreation, entertainment and residential life by the Riverfront Revitalization Committee, the organizer of the event.

Event offerings will include live music and entertainment, food trucks, local organizations, a beer and wine garden, featuring Housatonic Brewery and German beers, local vendors and children’s activities.

While admission is free, a donation of $5 per person, which will be used to offset event expenses.

Some activities may have a charge.

Riverfest is possible due to contributions and sponsorships by Textile Development Associates, Inc., Bank Street Theater, Litchfield Crossings, Macaroni Kids, New Milford Hospital/Nuvance Health, Yard Apes; AMEICO, Candlewood Animal Hospital, Kimberly-Clark; NyConn Security Systems, O'Brien Insurance, Geron Nursing, the Lillis Funeral Home and private individuals.

Riverfest is still accepting vendors and food trucks. Sponsor and volunteer opportunities are available. For more information, including becoming a vendor, sponsor or volunteer, visit www.NMRiverfest.org.