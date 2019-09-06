Search 
Fri Sep 6 2019

Friday, September 6 News
News

Riverview Church to start Bible study

on

Riverview Baptist Church on Route 7 in New Milford will launch a new women’s Bible study program, focusing on “Design for Discipleship,” Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

A new men’s Bible study is also planned to begin Sept. 12 at 7 p.m.

The women’s program is geared toward beginner Bible readers and will explore “Your Life in Christ,” featured in the first book of the Discipleship series by the Navigators.

Students will learn how to find the books of the Bible and how to look up a chapter and verse within a book, as well as pray and read passages for discussion.

The program will run for approximately six weeks.

The book will cost $8.99.

For more information about either program, email RBCNEWMILFORD@gmail.com.

