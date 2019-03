Robbyn’s Nest Educational Center in Sherman will offer several special events in the coming days.

Offerings will include a cursive writing class March 2 from 10 to 11 a.m.; an open house March 9 from 10 to 11 a.m.; a royal reception tea March 23 from 10 to 11 a.m.

For more information, call the center at Route 37, Sherman Commons, Suite 3, at 860-354-0099.