Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn's Nest Education Center in Sherman will offer several summer programs, including summer camp.

Offerings will include adult and children’s yoga with Carol Ann Harris Saturdays, with adults meeting from 9 to 10:15 a.m. and children meeting from 1 to 2 p.m.; a cupcake decorating day with Kristen Vogt of Little Kitchen Cakery July 14 from 2 to 3 p.m.; and a carnival with games, prizes, balloon animals, tunnels, face painting, arts and crafts, a parachute game and more July 21 from 2 to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the center, located at 1 Route 37 East, at 860-354-0099.