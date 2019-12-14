Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman has announced theater classes for both children and adults.

The classes will be taught by Western Connecticut State University theater professor Anthony Depoto.

Youth improvisation/theater game classes will begin Dec. 19 at 9 a.m.

Students will learn how to play and use theater improv exercises in everyday activities. The program will promote self confidence, communication skills and how to work in a small group setting.

Adult classes will be held every other Wednesday from 9 to 10 a.m., focusing on audition techniques and more.

For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.

Another class starting in January will be folk tale and fairy tale creation after school hours.