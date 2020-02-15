Robbyn’s Nest to offer programs

Robbyn’s Nest Education Center in Sherman has announced its offerings.

After-school programs for ages pre-K to third grade daily from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at a cost of $20 per child.

It includes an educational play space and homework help, if needed, with certified teachers.

Lego Club is offered one Thursday each month from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. for $12 per child.

A Chess clinic for students in third through ninth grade will be held March 3 from 4:30 to 5:15 p.m. The cost is $20 per child.

For more information and RSVP, call the 1 Route 37 East center at 860-354-0099.