Robotics And Beyond launchesfree online resources

Robotics And Beyond (RAB) is bringing together its resources and knowledge to help the community during the school closures and cancelled activities due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The epidemic has created a very difficult time for students, parents and teachers, as well as in every other facet of our usual lives.

Resources are needed that can occupy time while providing opportunity to discover new topics or gain greater skills.

While many other online resources are available, it makes a big difference when the source of the information and materials is local and familiar.

RAB adult and student staff and volunteers are making as much content and as many activities available as possible at no cost to the public.

The goal is to provide students with a fun, safe, online place to solve challenges, ask questions, submit ideas and share work with others.

Suggestions can be made as “comments” for more challenges, topics, movies, books and other ideas for making the best use of this time, as well as feedback about what we are providing.

Initial subjects already available or planned are:

lessons and challenges in coding, graphic design and animation, 3D modeling and 3D printing, architectural design, and others to be determined;

LEGO Master Builder events and invitation to submit photos of any LEGO building projects;

inspirational and fun movie, book and podcast suggestions;

free, online computer and internet support;

Minecraft game night events accessible from home; and

information on careers and education paths through profiles of individuals describing their experiences in fields of engineering, science, technology and design.

The resources are provided in the form of interactive blogs where users can learn how to get started in the topics, take on challenges for different levels and find links to other on-line resources that Robotics And Beyond has evaluated.

All materials can be accessed at the RAB homepage www.roboticsandbeyond.org.

Robotics And Beyond, centered at 20 Bank St. in New Milford, is a not-for-profit, 501(c)3 educational organization helping young people and adults to discover and develop their talents in many fields of engineering, science and design.

Programs include week-long summer camps, after-school, weekend and evening classes and workshops, and group gaming events.