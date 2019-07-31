Search 
Wed Jul 31 2019

Wednesday, July 31
Roebling Mine property for sale

on
    In attendance at the recent open house were, from left to right, Delos Johnson, Realtor/contractor with Advanced Realty, James Waldorf, owner/broker with Advanced Realty, owner-son Tom Orzech, Joan Orzech, Debra Cummings-Waldorf, Realtor/listing agent, owner-son Leon Angelovich, owner-daughter Elaine Fogarty, and Pinky Fogarty.

    Photo: Courtesy Of Advanced Realty, A Waldorf Agency
Photo: Courtesy Of Advanced Realty, A Waldorf Agency
In attendance at the recent open house were, from left to right, Delos Johnson, Realtor/contractor with Advanced Realty, James Waldorf, owner/broker with Advanced Realty, owner-son Tom Orzech, Joan Orzech, Debra Cummings-Waldorf, Realtor/listing agent, owner-son Leon Angelovich, owner-daughter Elaine Fogarty, and Pinky Fogarty.

Photo: Courtesy Of Advanced Realty, A Waldorf Agency

Conceivably one of the largest land open houses, with more than 100 “miners” present, was held at a historical property on Old Mine Road in New Milford.

A guided tour, picnic lunch and a gem hunt were held last month at the 13.5-acre property known as Roebling Mine.

The property features two small waterfalls, three possible home sites, a gorge for rock climbing or rappelling, a seasonal stream and the mines.

“The Roebling Mine was mined for mica, feldspar and gem beryl from 1840-1900,” according to the Book “Images of America: Connecticut Mining.”

“The mine remained idle until 1944, when it was re-opened for mica only. The Roebling Mine is world famous for the quality of golden beryl (heliodor) found in the 1890s,” the book states.

The property is listed for $329,000 with Advanced Realty, a Waldorf Agency LLC.

For more information, call 203-770-0002.

