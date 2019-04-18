Search 
Rogers art to be exhibited

on

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will open its next show, “No Boundaries,” featuring new paintings by Chandra Rogers, April 20 with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. The show will run through June 1.

“For me, art is a journey where I can always find a peaceful state of mind,” said the Litchfield County artist.

Her newest collection of paintings is inspired by the natural beauty she finds in her local surroundings.

“I begin with a simple idea or a spark of inspiration from something I find beautiful or interesting,” Rogers said of her artistic process. “I organize my thoughts with sketches, drawings and photographs to help me with composition.

“Finally, I turn up my music, shut out the world, and let the creativity flow,” she said.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.

