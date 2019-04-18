Rogers art to be exhibited

The Stairwell Gallery at Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will open its next show, “No Boundaries,” featuring new paintings by Chandra Rogers, April 20 with a reception from noon to 2 p.m. The show will run through June 1.

“For me, art is a journey where I can always find a peaceful state of mind,” said the Litchfield County artist.

Her newest collection of paintings is inspired by the natural beauty she finds in her local surroundings.

“I begin with a simple idea or a spark of inspiration from something I find beautiful or interesting,” Rogers said of her artistic process. “I organize my thoughts with sketches, drawings and photographs to help me with composition.

“Finally, I turn up my music, shut out the world, and let the creativity flow,” she said.

The Wykeham Road library is open Mondays and Fridays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information, call 860-868-7586.