Mon Sep 30 2019

Monday, September 30
News

Rogers art to be showcased

|on 

Burnham Library in Bridgewater will open an exhibit, “Faces,” featuring a collection of human and animal portraits, Oct. 1 through Nov. 13, and offer an opening reception Oct. 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit will showcase works by Litchfield County resident Chandra Rogers.

Her work is inspired by the natural beauty she finds in her local surroundings and the drive to capture a moment in time through the creative use of light, color and a spirited painterly brushstroke.

Her subjects have included landscapes, animals, still lifes and portraiture work.

Rogers is a member of both the Washington and Kent Art Associations.

For more information, call the 62 Main St. South library at 860-354-6937.

