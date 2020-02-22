Rossiter to visit Kent library to sign book

Kent Memorial Library will present a program with New Milford author Nan Rossiter Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.

Rossiter will talk about her new book, “Promises of the Heart: Savannah Skies Series, Book 1.”

Books will be available to purchase and be signed at the Main Street library.

In this first installment of the “Savannah Skies” series, Rossiter tells the story of a couple struggling to start a family and the young foster girl with a heart condition who changes their lives forever.

Rossiter explores themes of family, faith, romance, and the realistic struggle with infertility.

“Promises of the Heart” also touches on topics and causes that are dear to so many people, such as, Donate Life, AdoptUSKids, Locks of Love and Adopt-a-Pet.

Nan Rossiter is the award-winning and bestselling author of seven novels.

Her most recent novel, “Summer Dance,” was the 2018 winner of the Nancy Pearl Book Award.

She lives with her husband, Bruce, and a black Lab named Finn.

When she’s not working, she enjoys hiking with her family or curling up with a good book.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-927-3761.