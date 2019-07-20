Rotary golf tournament to tee off

The New Milford Rotary Club will host its 35th annual charity golf tournament, the Jim Faure Memorial, Aug. 21 at Candlewood Valley Country Club on Route 7 in town.

All proceeds from tournament will be donated to local non-profit organizations and high school scholarship awards.

No handicap is required; it’s a scramble format, with top three team awards, prizes for longest-drive, most accurate and closest to the pin and $5,000 hole-in-one prize.

Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a shotgun start at 10:30 a.m.

Course sponsorships will start at $50.

The cost is $165 per golfer and includes 18-holes of golf with a cart, a continental breakfast, a BBQ lunch, hors d’oeuvres and dinner.

Full teams and individual golfers are welcome, and course sponsorships opportunities are available starting at $50.

New Milford Rotarians have been funding community organizations since 1960 through its annual fundraisers.

Community support makes it possible for the organization to provide $10,000 in high school scholarships and fund local organizations such as New Milford Animal Welfare, New Milford Community Ambulance, the Children’s Center of New Milford, Voice for Joanie ALS research, Literacy Volunteers on the Green, the Community Culinary School of Northwest Connecticut, Friends of Harrybrooke Park, New Milford Senior Center’s CHORE and WHEELS programs, TheatreWorks, Loaves & Fishes, Habitat for Humanity, Little Britches Therapeutic Riding School and Baby Bundles.

For more information and registration, call Katy Francis at 860-354-7137 or email kafrancis@wildacres.net.