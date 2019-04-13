Rotary slates Shredding day

The Rotary Club of New Milford will host its 13th annual spring cleanup community document shredding day May 4 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Lore's Plaza parking lot along Route 7.

Residents are invited to bring documents such as old papers, pay stubs, receipts, bank statements, invoices, canceled checks, tax forms, medical records and credit card statements for shredding in the FileShred, LLC mobile shredder.

The event is open to residents of all towns.

Staples and paper clips may be intact.

There is no limit to the number of boxes of documents that may be shredded.

Assistance will be available to help unload boxes.

The shredded material will go directly to recycling mills to be made into paper products.

Staff from the shredding company will handle the documents and will shred them while participants watch.

What could take many hours to shred at home can be shred on-site in minutes.

Since this event's inception in 2007, the New Milford Rotary Club has shredded approximately 150,000 pounds of documents.

This prevented over 75 tons of paper from being added to the landfill and 1,300 trees from being cut down.

The cost is $10 per standard copy paper-type box; larger boxes will cost a little more. Proceeds will benefit Rotary Club projects.

For more information or to arrange for a large number of boxed to be shredded, call 860-350-2225.