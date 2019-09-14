Rovics to perform concert

Apocatastasis: An Institute for the Humanities in New Milford will present a concert with musician David Rovics Sept. 24 at 9 p.m. at A Common Ground Dance Studio in Danbury.

Rovic’s songs at the studio at 33 Crosby St. will focus on the end of World War I and the early 1920s, which is the academic theme for the semester.

The event will also serve as the roll out for the fall edition of Apocatastasis' journal “Sense and Worth: which is focused on the same topic.

There is a $10 suggested donation.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/2392406380849833/ or ApocatastasisInstitute.wordpress.com.