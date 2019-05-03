Search 
Fri May 3 2019

Friday, May 3 News
News

Roxbury church sets grief workshop

on

Roxbury Congregational Church at 24 Church St. will offer a four-week workshop on managing grief and loss beginning May 6 from 7 to 8:15 p.m.

Ray Fitch, LCSW and Diane Meade, MAR will facilitate the program that will explore several topics, including grief through the life process, stages of grieving and tools to help one recover.

The class is non-denominational and no religious or spiritual affiliation is needed.

It will be presented as an outreach of the church, and there are no fees.

For more information and RSVP, all 860-355-1978.

loading