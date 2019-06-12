Roxbury church to hold art show

The Roxbury Congregational Church will hold its 14th annual “Art at the Meetinghouse” juried art show June 14-16.

The show, which will open June 14 with a reception at 7:30 p.m., will include more than 100 works of art in watercolor, acrylic oil, pastel, printmaking, fine craft, sculpture and graphics from western Connecticut area artists.

Awards will be presented during the reception, with the Best in Show recipient to receive $1,500 cash.

The show will also be open June 14 from 6 to 9 p.m., June 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and June 16 from 1 to 4 p.m.

All works will available to purchase.

“Art makes a wonderful gift for any occasion,” said Charlie Meade, one of the shows organizers. “Each year we have so many wonderful high-quality works of art, in all price ranges, submitted for the show.”

Proceeds will support the mission activities of the church.

Thomas C. Adkins, who divides his time between his Southbury and Bristol, Maine, studios, is this year’s juror.

Adkins is a graduate of Paier College of Art of New Haven and took graduate classes at the School of Visual Arts in New York.

He has worked as art director and creative director for some of Connecticut and New York’s most prestigious advertising agencies, simultaneous exhibiting in galleries and Museums throughout the United States.

He sits on the board of The Hudson Valley Art Association, is an elected member of The Connecticut Plein Air Painters, Signature Member of The Lyme Art Association.

He has received numerous awards and has participated in many shows.

The church is at 24 Church St.