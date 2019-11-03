Roxbury library to offer several programs

The Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will offer a number of programs next month.

They will include a workshop on collage making using magazine images and scrap paper with program coordinator Sarah Griswold Nov. 9 from 12:30 to 2 p.m.; “Cutting the Cord,” a program for those who are interested in learning more about going cable free, with Library Director Teresa Roxburgh Nov. 16 from 1 to 2 p.m.; a program about the American Chestnut Tree and efforts to save the endangered forest tree with the Roxbury Land Trust Nov. 17 at 1 p.m.; “GenSilent,” a screening of the 2010 documentary film that follows the lives of six LGBT seniors living in the Boston area who must choose if they will hide their sexuality in order to survive in the long-term health care system Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m.; a magic show for all ages with CJ May, the Resourcerer, who blends magic with a message on issues of sustainability, Nov. 23 at 11:30 a.m.

Programs will be held at the South Street library.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-350-2181.