Sunday, January 27 News
Ryan to lead mother-daughter workshop

on

Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a mother and daughter interactive workshop Feb. 7 at 6:30 p.m.

Whitney Ryan, expert and frequent speaker on girls’ and women’s issues, will facilitate the workshop at the Wykeham Road library.

The program, in collaboration with the town’s Parks and Recreation Commission, has a snow date of Feb. 14.

Attendees will develop skills for better communication and understanding.

Through interactive scenarios, Ryan will help participants better understand how to support their daughters through the tricky maze of the tween and adolescent years and learn more about social world.

Ryan teaches a community living skills class for sixth grade girls at Rumsey Hall School and is a director at Wyonegonic Camps for Girls, in Denmark, Maine.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.

